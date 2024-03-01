Free practice 3: Carlos first, Charles fourth

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were first and fourth fastest respectively in the third and final free practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

35 laps. Both drivers started off on the Soft tyres once again. On the first set, Charles posted a 1’32”677 and Carlos did a 1’32”762, before improving to 1’32”025 and 1’32”202. They pitted before going out again on the same tyres and then came in a second time for a fresh set with which they set their fastest times. Sainz, who did 18 laps was quickest of all in 1’30”824 and Charles, with 17 laps to his name stopped the clocks in 1’31”094.