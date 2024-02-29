Free practice 1: Charles and Carlos 8th and 11th on Medium tyres

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were eighth and eleventh fastest respectively in the first free practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

50 laps. Charles and Carlos spent the whole session on the Medium compound tyre, setting initial times of 1’34”066 and 1’34”384. After pitting for adjustments and new Mediums, they improved, with Charles getting down to 1’33”268, six hundredths off the best time set on that compound, while Carlos stopped the clocks in 1’33”385. Towards the end of the session, both drivers took on a heavier fuel load to run in race configuration up to the chequered flag.

