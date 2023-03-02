Sainz: “Better prepared than last year, now the track will deliver the verdict”

Carlos Sainz is pleased with how testing went and is looking forward to getting behind the wheel on track tomorrow in Bahrain. “It’s about time this break came to an end! Three months without racing is too long and I’m impatient to start,” he told journalists in the Sakhir paddock.

Made the most of testing. Carlos feels that last week’s test went very well. “We tackled it managing to make the most of the time available. I had the right approach physically and mentally and also when working with the engineers, we were always in agreement on the direction we were going in. We tried the car in every configuration to understand its strengths and weaknesses and I feel that we are coming into this season better prepared when compared to the last one.”

Answers on track. One’s best might not be enough to be out in front right from the start. “I’m not worried about that,” continued Carlos. “We have the busiest season ever ahead of us and we know that nothing will be decided this weekend. Of course, I can’t wait to push all the way on track to see how the car feels on the limit.” Carlos is ready to fight tooth and nail. “I think that as the season is about to start, there are several teams that look well prepared. Obviously, the world champions, but also Mercedes and Aston Martin seem to have done a good job. At the moment, we are just focussing on ourselves, but we know that, as from tomorrow, it’s the track that will decide the true pecking order between the teams.”