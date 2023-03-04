Quali recap: Charles and Carlos share the second row

First qualifying of the season. Temperature: air 24°; track 29°

Q1. Charles and Carlos go out on Medium tyres. Sainz posts a 1’32”048, while Leclerc loses a piece of his right front wheel arch which brings out the red flag, stopping the session. They restart on Soft tyres: Sainz laps in 1’30”993, Leclerc in 1’31”094. They both make the cut to Q2.

Q2. Both drivers start Q2 with used Soft tyres. Carlos laps in 1’31”463, while Charles posts a 1’31”699. They pit for new Softs and improve to 1’30”282 and 1’30”515 respectively, good enough to get to Q3.

Q3. Both drivers go out on new Softs. Charles does a 1’30”000 and Carlos stops the clocks in 1’30”386, which will secure third spot.Leclerc does not attempt a second run, thus saving a new set of tyres for the race. Sainz improves to 1’30”154, good enough for fourth.