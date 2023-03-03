Free practice 2: Charles fourth, Carlos 14th

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fourth and 14th fastest in the second free practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

54 laps. Both drivers started on the Soft tyre to make the most of running in the same track conditions they should experience tomorrow in qualifying. Charles stopped the clocks in 1’31”843 and Carlos did a 1’32”028. On their next run, they both improved to 1’31”367 and 1’31”956 respectively, despite a mistake from the Spaniard. They then spent the rest of the session in race configuration. Free Practice 3 starts tomorrow at 14.30 (12.30 CET) followed by qualifying at 18 (16 CET).