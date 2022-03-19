Free Practice 3: Charles second, Carlos fifth

Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and fifth respectively at the end of the third and final free practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix. Qualifying starts at 18 local (16 CET).

36 laps. Both F1-75s started out on used Soft tyres. Charles stopped the clocks in 1'33"797, while Carlos did a 1'34"217, before improving to 1'34"148. The Spaniard then went out on a new set of Softs to post a 1'33"053. His team-mate then did the same, setting a time of 1'32"640. In the closing stages, both drivers ran with a high fuel load, working in race trim. Charles did 16 laps and Carlos 20.