Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying went in a positive way for Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow: Charles Leclerc will line up fourth on the grid on row 2, with Carlos Sainz starting from eighth place.





Q3. Both drivers got through to Q3 in control and in the final phase Charles and Carlos both performed strongly. As has often been the case, Leclerc did a fantastic job of getting the most out of his only set of soft tyres, stopping the clocks in 1’29”678. It was good enough for fourth, under a tenth of a second off Valtteri Bottas in third.





Carlos. Unlike his team-mate, Sainz opted to go for two runs. On used Softs he posted a solid 1’30”536, but on the second run he made a small mistake in the first sector and had to settle for 1’30”215, which put him eighth in the end.





The race. The 17th Bahrain Grand Prix, run over 57 laps, starts tomorrow at 18 local (17 CET).