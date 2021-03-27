Free Practice 3: 33 laps for Carlos and Charles

The Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers completed a total of 33 laps between them in the final free practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix: 16 for Charles Leclerc and 17 for Carlos Sainz.

Compounds. In the first part of the hour, both SF21s ran the Hard compound tyre, before ending the session on Softs, with which the drivers set their best times: Carlos a 1’32”108 and Charles a 1’32”482.

Qualifying. The session to decide the grid for the 17th Bahrain Grand Prix gets underway at 18 (17 CET.)