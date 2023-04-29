Charles also on pole for the Sprint. Carlos fifth

Charles Leclerc is known for going well in Baku and he confirmed that by taking pole in Formula 1’s first ever Sprint Shootout to add to the one he secured yesterday for the Grand Prix itself. Here’s how it unfolded.

SQ1. As per the new Shootout rules, all drivers can only use one new set of Medium tyres for this phase of the grid decider for the afternoon Sprint. On his first flying lap, Leclerc sets a time of 1’43”372 and Sainz a 1’44”466. They then improve to 1’42”820 and 1’43”622 respectively to make it through to SQ2.

SQ2. Once again, each driver must only use one set of new Medium tyres. On his first run, Charles laps in 1’42”812, while Carlos does a 1’43”099. On his second flying lap, the Monegasque gets down to 1’42”500, while the Spaniard gets a tow from his team-mate to go third fastest behind Leclerc in 1’42”909. They both go through to the third and final part.

SQ3. For the decisive phase, all drivers are allowed one set of new Soft tyres, enough for two flying laps. On his first, Charles sets a time of 1’41”697, provisional pole, while Carlos does a 1’42”287. On their second runs, none of the top four improve and Charles makes a mistake, damaging the nose of his car hitting the barrier. Charles starts from the number one slot on the grid for today’s Sprint at 17.30 local time.