Sprint: Charles second, Carlos fifth

The first Sprint of the season takes place in Baku. Air temperature is 22, track is 35.

Start. Charles stays in the lead and Carlos keeps fifth place. Yuki Tsunoda hits the barrier, prompting a Virtual and then a real Safety Car.

Restart. The race is on again with 12 laps remaining. Charles tries to pull away from Sergio Perez to keep out of DRS distance, of one second at the detection point. But he cannot do it and on lap 8, the Mexican passes the Ferrari. Charles keeps fighting and defends from Max Verstappen. There are no further changes so Charles finishes second and Carlos fifth.