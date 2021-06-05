Qualifying: second consecutive pole for Charles

Second pole position in a row for Charles Leclerc, who was fastest around the 6.003 kilometres of the Baku City Circuit. On his first run in Q3, he posted a time of 1’41”218, which proved out of reach for the rest of the field, partly because of a red flag brought out when Yuki Tsunoda crashed almost at the end of the session. The other Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow driver, Carlos Sainz, will start from fifth on the grid, with a best lap just 13 thousandths slower than the third placed driver, Max Verstappen.

Number nine. This was Leclerc’s ninth F1 career pole and Scuderia Ferrari’s 230th. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix starts on Sunday at 16 local (14 CET.)

