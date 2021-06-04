Free practice 2: Carlos and Charles third and fourth fastest

In the second free practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc continued working through Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow’s Friday job list, ending the session third and fourth fastest respectively.

Another 46 laps. In the 60 minutes of track time this afternoon, the drivers began on the Medium tyres with which Charles did a 1’43”162 and Carlos stopped the clocks in 1’43”210. After a red flag period, Sainz and Leclerc went back out on the Soft tyres for a qualifying simulation. They both set their best time in this configuration: 1’42”243 for the Spaniard and 1’42”436 for the Monegasque. In the final part of the hour, the drivers ran heavier fuel loads to simulate some phases of the race. Carlos completed 24 laps in total, two more than Charles.



Programme. The cars are back on track tomorrow at 13 local (11 CET) for the final free practice session, prior to qualifying at 16 (14 CET.) The fifth Formula 1 race at the Baku City Circuit gets underway on Sunday at 16 (14 CET.)

