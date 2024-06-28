Free practice: Charles and Carlos third and fourth

Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were third and fourth fastest respectively in the only free practice session for the Austrian Grand Prix.

62 laps. Charles and Carlos started the session on Hard tyres, setting times of 1’06”901 and 1’06”987 respectively. Towards the end of the session, they switched to Soft compound tyres, setting their best times of 1’06”055 and 1’06”128. Both drivers completed 31 laps each. They will be back on track later this afternoon for Sprint Qualifying.