Race recap: Charles second, Carlos fourth

It’s time for the Austrian Grand Prix. The conditions are dry, the air temperature is 22 degrees, the track at 32. Charles Leclerc starts from second, Carlos is third.

Start. Charles and Carlos maintain position, but the Safety Car is out immediately because of debris at turn 1.

Lap4. The race is on again, positions are unchanged.

Lap 15. Nico Hulkenberg parks at the side of the track with a technical problem and it’s a Virtual Safety Car. The Ferraris both pit on the next lap and rejoin second behind Max Verstappen and sixth behind Sergio Perez, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris. Immediately after the pit stop, the race is on again.

Lap 17. Carlos passes Lando Norris to take fifth and then Lewis Hamilton to go fourth.

Lap 20. Carlos is flying and passes Perez for third.

Lap 25. Verstappen changes tyres and emerges third behind Charles and Carlos in the lead. On the next lap, the Dutchman passes Sainz for second.

Lap 29. Carlos is given a 5 second penalty for track limits.

Lap 35. Verstappen passes Charles who drops to second, Carlos is third.

Lap 45. Carlos pits for Hard tyres and takes his 5 seconds penalty. He rejoins fifth behind Norris but soon takes fourth.

Lap 47. Charles’ turn to pit for Hard tyres. He rejoins third behind Perez.

Lap 60. A great duel between Carlos and Perez, the latter pitting for tyres and dropping behind the Ferrari man again. After two laps, the Mexican takes third.



Finish. Charles is second, securing Ferrari’s 800th Formula 1 podium. Carlos is fourth, in what’s been the Scuderia’s best race of the season.