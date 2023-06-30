So close to pole

A thrilling qualifying at the Spielberg circuit featured an excellent showing from Scuderia Ferrari with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz ensuring they start Sunday’s Grand Prix at 15.00 CEST, from second and third places on the grid.



Breathless. The three phases of qualifying were fought out to the hundredths of a second, partly down to the short track and the fact that a lap here takes only just over a minute. Complicating matters were the track limit rules at the last two corners, which led to many drivers having lap times cancelled. However, Charles and Carlos were very precise and got through to the top ten battle without any particular problems. For Q3, they both had two sets of new Soft tyres. With Sainz, the decision was taken to also use the set that was theoretically being kept for tomorrow’s Sprint Shootout, after the Spaniard had already used three in Q2 and was always competitive. It was a choice also taken by six other drivers in Q3. On their first runs, Leclerc and Sainz posted strong times of 1’04”709 and 1’04”927, before improving on their second lap. Charles’ time of 1’04”439 was just 48 thousandths slower than Max Verstappen’s pole lap and Carlos managed a 1’04”581 to secure third place on the second row.



Standalone Saturday. As per this year’s new format, the Grand Prix event is now put on hold with tomorrow dedicated to the Sprint. Qualifying for it, the Sprint Shootout, features shorter Q1, Q2 and Q3 times and just one set of tyres per session (Medium for the first two phases and Soft for the final one.) The race starts at 16.30, run over 19 laps (100 kilometres.) This will also be a further opportunity for teams to evaluate their pace for Sunday’s Grand Prix. Tomorrow, there is some uncertainty over the weather forecast, with rain a possibility.

Charles Leclerc #16

It feels good to finally have a clean qualifying again and to be back on the front row. The feeling from the car has been a bit better in the last three races and then in Q1 and Q2, it was all about building up to that lap in Q3 and I managed to put everything into that last lap and got very close to Max. We hadn’t expected to be that close to the Red Bull so it’s a good step forward and I would like to thank everyone back at the factory for all the work they have done in the last few weeks in order to bring an update package at Spielberg, earlier than planned. It’s really impressive and helped us to perform well today.

Now we need to confirm that in the races, tomorrow and Sunday. Starting from the Sprint we need to focus on consistency and we will see on Sunday if we have the same race pace as in Montreal.

Carlos Sainz #55

Nel complesso è stata una giornata positiva per me e il team visto che domenica per il GP partiremo secondo e terzo. La vettura è stata buona per tutto il giorno e sono stato veloce fin dall’inizio, che è sempre un buon segno. Non abbiamo molte indicazioni sul nostro passo gara rispetto ai rivali ma guardiamo con fiducia alle gare di domani e sabato.

Nonostante il buon risultato, credo che dobbiamo lavorare insieme alla FIA per trovare un sistema migliore che permetta di decidere più velocemente e in maniera più efficiente sulle infrazioni riguardanti i limiti della pista. In Q2 infatti avevo ottenuto un buon tempo ed ero in garage con la testa già al Q3 quando sono dovuto uscire di nuovo, visto che c’erano dubbi sul mio giro, e ho dovuto impiegare il treno di gomme Soft che avevamo accantonato per la qualifica della Sprint di domani.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal

Come ci aspettavamo abbiamo assistito a una qualifica frenetica qui in Austria. Devo fare i complimenti sia a Charles che a Carlos perché non hanno commesso errori rimanendo sempre dentro i limiti della pista e sono stati competitivi dall’inizio alla fine. Certo, i 48 millesimi di distacco dalla pole bruciano un po’, ma dobbiamo guardare agli aspetti positivi, e ce ne sono parecchi.

A Montreal in gara abbiamo fatto un bel passo avanti e qui vogliamo confermarlo. Certo, il weekend Sprint è molto più serrato dal momento che c’è una sola sessione di prove libere e noi avevamo anche alcuni aggiornamenti da verificare in pista: sia Charles che Carlos ne hanno tratto beneficio e per questo voglio ringraziare tutti coloro che hanno lavorato giorno e notte a Maranello per permetterci di montare le nuove componenti già a partire da questo weekend.

Domani ci attende una giornata particolare, con qualifiche e una gara Sprint che ci permetterà di lavorare anche in funzione del Gran Premio di domenica. Dobbiamo rimanere concentrati, il weekend è ancora lungo ma lo abbiamo iniziato nel modo giusto.