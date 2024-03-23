Free practice 3: Charles and Carlos first and third again

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were first and third fastest respectively in the final free practice session for the Australian Grand Prix.

42 laps. Carlos and Charles started out on track on the Medium tyre, setting times of 1’16”791 and 1’17”087 respectively, after which they did some laps with a higher fuel load. In the final part of the session, they both fitted Soft tyres on which Charles improved to 1’16”714, the fastest time of the session, while Carlos posted a 1’16”848. The Monegasque completed 22 laps, the Spaniard 20.