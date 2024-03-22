Free practice 2: Charles quickest, Carlos third

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were first and third fastest respectively in the second free practice session for the Australian Grand Prix.

51 laps. Charles and Carlos started on the Medium tyre with a low fuel load setting times of 1’17”936 and 1’18”307 respectively. They then pitted to switch to the Soft compound, setting their best times of 1’17”277 and 1’17”707. In the final third of the session, the SF-24s reverted to running the Medium tyres used at the start, with a heavy fuel load bringing the total number of laps to 51, split 26 for Leclerc and 25 for Sainz.