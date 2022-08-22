Antonio Giovinazzi on track with the Haas F1 Team in free practice at Monza and COTA

Antonio Giovinazzi, who along with Mick Schumacher is a Scuderia Ferrari reserve driver, will drive for the Haas F1 Team in the first free practice sessions for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza and the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit Of The Americas.

This season, Antonio is competing in the Formula E championship and working in the simulator for Scuderia Ferrari. His sessions in the Haas VF-22 will therefore be his first opportunity to get behind the wheel of one of the new generation cars, thus experiencing ground effect on an actual track and be able to compare it to his time in the simulator.

“I am very happy to get this chance to drive a Formula 1 car in an official session again,” said Antonio. “Apart from all the work in the simulator, it's important to also drive an actual car and so I can’t wait to get my helmet and race suit on again. It will be an opportunity to get an understanding of the new generation cars and it’s the best preparation to ensure I’m ready if I was to be called up as reserve driver. I’d like to thank the Haas F1 Team and Scuderia Ferrari for this opportunity and I’m looking forward to contributing something to the team that had already put its trust in me in 2017.”