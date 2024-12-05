Charles: “I’m looking forward to being out on track with Arthur”

This is going to be a very special weekend for Scuderia Ferrari HP in Abu Dhabi because, for the first time in this hybrid era of Formula 1, the team is in the hunt for a title, in this case the Constructors’, right down to the final race of the season. There’s another reason why it’s special for Charles Leclerc as, in tomorrow’s first free practice session, the other SF-24 will be driven by none other than his younger brother Arthur. “It will be a very special moment,” said Charles. “Because to a certain extent it means that all the sacrifices my family made will have served a purpose.”

First time. Arthur is replacing Carlos Sainz for the session, as part of the regulation that states each team must twice per season run a young driver who has no more than two Formula 1 races under their belt. In Mexico, Oliver Bearman was at the wheel of Charles’ car and tomorrow it’s Arthur’s turn. The younger Leclerc has won this year’s Italian GT Endurance Championship driving a Ferrari 296 GT3, as well as spending plenty of time working in the wind tunnel for the Scuderia. “All my family are flying here from Monaco for this,” added Charles. “Let’s hope it’s the start of a perfect weekend to remember. Advice? I just told him to enjoy himself.”

Do everything perfectly. There is all to play for in the Constructors’ championship, but it would require something special to win it. “For our part, we must execute everything perfectly, because it requires a one-two finish from us and then something probably needs to go wrong for our opponents. The circuit should suit all four top teams equally, so we will certainly see very close times. We need to ensure that, this time, the thousandths are in our favour.”