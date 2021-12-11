Quali recap: Carlos fifth, Charles seventh

Weather: clear skies, dry. Temperature: air 25, track 24

Q1. Carlos and Charles go out on Medium tyres and lap in 1’24”318 and 1’24”745 respectively.

On his second run, the Monegasque gets down to 1’24”355. They both pit for Softs and go again, but Mick Schumacher collects a bollard which ends up in the track, bringing out the red flag.

After just a few minutes, the session resumes and both drivers go quicker: Leclerc does a 1’23”628 while Carlos stops the clocks in 1’23”867. On a final run on the same set of tyres, they get down to 1’23”467 (sixth fastest) and 1’23”624 (ninth.)

Q2. In the second part of qualifying, Charles and Carlos wait for three minutes before going out on track. They are on Soft tyres and post times of 1’23”202 and 1’23”174 respectively. Neither driver improved on their second run but they both go through to Q3 with the fourth and fifth fastest times.

Q3. In the top ten shoot-out, with everyone obviously on Soft tyres, Carlos and Charles initially set times of 1’23”216 and 1’23”370. They come in for new tyres and improve: Sainz improves to 1’22”992, fifth and Leclerc posts a 1’23”122 for seventh.