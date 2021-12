Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were eighth and tenth fastest respectively in the third and final free practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

41 laps. Between them, they completed 41 laps, 20 for Carlos and 21 for Charles, running the Hard and Medium compound tyres, setting their best time on the latter. Sainz managed a 1’24”595 and Leclerc posted a 1’24”758. Qualifying starts at 17 local (14 CET).