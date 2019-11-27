Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019 by Gianmarco Veronesi

Concept

The Prancing Horse celebrates the last GP of the 2019 season dedicating the Cover Art to the official Scuderia Ferrari drivers, on the background of the futuristic Yas Marina Circuit.

Bio



Born in 1995, Gianmarco Veronesi is a rising talent among designers and artists in the Italian comic book landscape. After graduating in 2017 from the International School of Comics in Reggio Emilia, under the guidance of fellow artist and mentor Giuseppe Camuncoli, Gianmarco finds national success with publisher Renoir Comics. He is currently in bookstores with an illustrated biography of the Italian painter Tintoretto, published by Sky Arte Italy. Gianmarco has previously contributed art to the first two seasons of Scuderia Ferrari’s online motion comic We Race.