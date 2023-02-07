A week to launch: the car will be called SF-23

Scuderia Ferrari’s 2023 car, which will be launched in exactly one week’s time, will go by the name of SF-23.

The team thus returns to the naming format used throughout Formula 1’s hybrid era, since the 2015 SF15-T, with the exception of last season’s F1-75. The SF stands for Scuderia Ferrari and 23 is obviously the year.



This is the eighth Scuderia Ferrari car to be designated SF and the fourth time that it also references the current year. In 2017 and 2018, the SF70H and SF71H celebrated the years since the Ferrari company was founded and in 2019, SF90 reflected the years since the Scuderia was established. The 2020 car was called SF1000 as the team celebrated its 1000th Grand Prix appearance that season.

