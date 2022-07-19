A partnership between Frecciarossa and Scuderia Ferrari launched in Maranello

For the first time ever, the Ferrari Museum at Maranello has played host to…a train. The iconic location was the scene of the presentation of a partnership between Scuderia Ferrari and Frecciarossa. For this weekend’s French Grand Prix, the high-speed train’s logo will feature on the team’s cars, as was already happened at the Made in Italy e dell Emilia Romagna and Spanish Grands Prix and will also be the case at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in September. A Ferrari Formula 1 car was on display at the Museum, featuring the logo, alongside a full scale model of the Frecciarossa 1000 engine, sporting the new Trenitalia brand livery.

Shared values. The partnership with Frecciarossa is based on the shared values of excellence, speed, high standards of engineering and, last but not least the colour red, used on Italy’s fastest train and the most successful Italian team. Talking about the initiative at the Maranello Museum were Pietro Diamantini, Business Director of Alta Velocita di Trenitalia and Laurent Mekies, Scuderia Ferrari’s Racing Director.