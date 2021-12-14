306 laps on first day of Abu Dhabi test

Robert in the SF21 and tomorrow it’s Carlos. In the afternoon, Robert Shwartzman drove. Having finished second in the Formula 2 championship at the weekend, the Ferrari Driver Academy student replaced Fuoco in the SF21, doing 73 laps. It was the Russian’s third drive this year in a Ferrari Formula 1 car, but it was the first time he had driven the current car. “I drove the Scuderia F1 car for the second half of the day, which I really enjoyed a lot. I managed to get through the day’s workplan with the team despite a few red flags during the session. I’ve also learned a few new things compared to previous tests, such start procedures, which was also very positive for me. Overall I was quite consistent with the race runs and that was one of the main targets. A big thank you to the Scuderia for this opportunity, I’m really looking forward to continuing working with them and hopefully I will get more opportunities to drive the car in the future.” Tomorrow is the final day of F1 track action of the year and Carlos Sainz will be the only Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow driver on track, spending the whole day at the wheel of the car with 18 inch wheels. Shwartzman will not have time to watch as he is switching to the Haas VF-21, which his fellow academy student Mick Schumacher has been racing this year.

