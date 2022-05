Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc were fifth and sixth fastest respectively in the third and final free practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Next up is qualifying at 17 local (14 CET.)

Running the Mediums. Having started the session on the soft tyres, the two drivers spent most of the hour on the Mediums, running in race trim but also preparing for qualifying. The German’s best lap was a 1’36”975, while Charles managed a 1’37”010.