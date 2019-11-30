The Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers will start tomorrow’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from the second row of the grid, with Charles Leclerc on the third spot, using Medium tyres while Sebastian Vettel will be alongside him running the Softs. The race begins at 17.10 local (14.10 CET.)

Q3. Having made it through to the final session, the plan was to go for two timed runs. Charles first did a 1’35”219, good enough for fourth and a tenth quicker than Sebastian’s fifth placed time of 1’35”339. They then both pitted for a new set of Softs.

Second run. The team waited until the very last moment to send out the two SF90s to put them out in clean air. On the warm-up lap however, a slow train of cars formed as drivers jockeyed for track position. As a consequence, Sebastian did not get his tyres up to temperature, made a mistake at the first corner and failed to improve his time. Charles didn’t even get to cross the line to start his lap before the chequered flag. With Bottas at the back of the grid with a penalty, the Ferraris will start alongside one another on the second row, behind Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.