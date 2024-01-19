Yas Marina again

Seven days on from the opening rounds of the Formula Regional Middle East and Formula 4 UAE series, the action resumes, still at the Abu Dhabi circuit, but on a different track layout. Camara and Taponen will be aiming for the podium.

Same circuit, different track. Formula Regional Middle East and Formula 4 UAE drivers go racing again at the Yas Marina circuit that hosted the first round last weekend. The layout this time is the 5.281 kilometre one used by Formula 1. The two Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy students tackling Formula Regional, Tuukka Taponen and Rafael Camara are setting their sights high. Last time out, Taponen finished second in Race 1 on his debut in the category, while Camara is hoping to immediately make up for what was a difficult opening weekend.



Expectations. “My first Formula Regional event went well, in fact better than expected,” said Tuukka. “All our preparation worked proved very useful so that I had a good feel for the car right from the first practice session. Now we are back at Yas Marina but on a different layout, that has more straights than last time out. I’m keeping my feet firmly on the ground but I think we can expect to do well. In the first round we were able to understand more about the car set-up and I can’t deny I want to be back on the podium.”

Race 1 starts on Saturday at 14.25 local time (11.25 CET) while Race 2 takes place at night, starting at 19.50 (16.50 CET). Race 3 is on Sunday at 19 (16 CET).

Formula 4 UAE. It's also the second round of the season for the Formula 4 UAE series. Last time out, Aurelia Nobels finished all three races, but she paid the price for a less than brilliant qualifying, so that she started from the back row of the grid. The first race takes place on Saturday at 13.15 local (10.25 CET), followed at 18.40 (15.40) by Race 2. The weekend action ends on Sunday with Race 3 at 17.50 (14.50 CET).