The Camp for the third edition of the FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars programme ended today at Fiorano. The initiative is promoted by the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, in collaboration with the FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy) and Iron Dames, with the aim of promoting women in motorsport and supporting the most talented 12 to 16 year olds as they strive towards a career as a professional racing driver.

Busy days. The four girls – Australian Alice Buckley, the British pair Chloe Chong and Chloe Grant and Belgian Aurelia Nobels – came to Maranello having been selected by the FIA after various evaluation stages. They tackled four full days of further evaluation, producing plenty of useful data regarding their physical and attitudinal abilities, their ability to make decisions under pressure and their mental suitability to the demands of racing, both on and off the track. As usual, the key phase came on the last two days when the girls were at Fiorano at the wheel of an Iron Lynx team Formula 4 car, fitted with the same Pirelli tyres as those used in the Italian championship. Alice, Aurelia and the two Chloes gave it their very best while doing qualifying and race simulation runs to provide the FDA experts with plenty of data to analyse in order to make their decision.

Next steps. The girls leave Maranello tomorrow to await the verdict of the Ferrari Driver Academy. As from next week, the engineers will comb through all the information from the track test, as well as the physical and theory tests to assess each girl’s level of preparation. Two past winners of the programme, Maya Weug and Laura Camps Torras, were also on hand at Fiorano over the past couple of days. The winner of the 2023 edition will be announced in the coming weeks, after the Girls on Track Junior Camp which takes place at Franciacorta from 21 to 24 November.