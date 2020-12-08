Season review with Marco Matassa: “2020 was a year to remember”

Let’s start with Formula 2: the title with Mick Schumacher, three drivers in the top four and nine wins out of 24 races.



“We knew we had really good chances in Formula 2 and our drivers did a really good job, especially Mick, Callum and Robert. Schumacher realised that in a championship without a clear favourite, consistency was the key. He displayed an impressive psychological growth. He made minimal mistakes and he worked out in which races he should attack and take risks and in which it was better to settle for fewer points and drive more cautiously. Especially in the second half of the season, this began to pay off because while his rivals ran into trouble, he was racking up the points.



He made his mark with two fantastic wins and he fully deserved the title. As things panned out, the season reminded me of 2018 when Mick won the European Formula 3 championship with a cautious start followed by a rush of wins. In the first few races this year he was not perfect, but from the mid-season he never put a foot wrong and he really got the hang of the starts. Callum did a very good job, making a lot of progress compared to 2019 and he proved to be an ace over a qualifying lap, notching up no fewer than five poles. He paid a high price for the few bad races he had, but he showed great character by keeping the title fight alive right down to the very last race of the season.”





But no one won as many as Robert…



“We didn’t learn anything about Schwartzman that we didn't know already. He’s a beast in the races. He proved it last year in Formula 3, winning the title in his rookie season and confirmed it now in Formula 2. The start of his season was almost perfect. Then a few too many scoreless races put him out of contention for the title but he is still the driver with the most wins on four. He stays in F2 next year with Prema because he should do another year in the category and I expect him to be a frontrunner for the 2021 title.”





For Marcus and Giuliano the season was a bit more complicated.



“Undoubtedly. Armstrong was on the podium in two of the first four races and it might even have been three but for a technical problem in the Sprint Race in Austria. Then he and the team made a few mistakes and Marcus struggled to find the strength to help the team to get out of the negative cycle it was in. I still believe Armstrong is very talented and the team change planned for 2021 will help, because he can start afresh and use all his talent. As for Giuliano, he had a somewhat troubled season. After the first few races an incompatibility with his team meant he actually switched to another one and towards the end of the year with MP Motorsport, Giuliano put in some strong qualifying performances and ended with a positive sixth place in Sakhir.”

