Robert Shwartzman to drive for Haas F1 Team in the Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi

Robert Shwartzman has today visited the Haas F1 Team factory for a seat fitting in preparation for a drive in the American team’s car in a few weeks’ time. The Russian Ferrari Driver Academy student, who is supported by SMP Racing, will get behind the wheel of the Ferrari-powered VF21 at the Abu Dhabi Young Driver Test that takes place at the Yas Marina circuit the week after the final race of the season.

More F1 experience. The drive is all part of the programme with the FDA for the 22 year old from St. Petersburg, who is currently third in the Formula 2 championship standings. On two previous occasions this year he drove the Ferrari SF71H. Last September, Robert had his first test in the same car before then driving the SF1000 in last year’s Abu Dhabi Young Driver Test.

Robert. “First of all I would like to thank Haas F1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy for this great opportunity. This will be my first test with Haas F1 Team and I am really looking forward to getting to know a new team environment and also to learn as much as possible from them. Having the chance to drive for another F1 Team is just incredible and I can’t wait to work with everyone.”