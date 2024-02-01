Oliver Bearman announced as Reserve Driver for Haas F1 Team

Oliver Bearman has a very busy 2024 ahead of him. Apart from racing in Formula 2 with the Prema team, which is his main focus for the season, the 18 year old Englishman will also be the Reserve driver for Scuderia Ferrari and today comes the news that the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy student will also fulfil this role for the Haas F1 team.

Six free practice sessions. Oliver will have plenty of opportunities to drive a Formula 1 car as he will get behind the wheel of the Ferrari-customer team’s 2024 car on six occasions, in Friday free practice (usually in the first of the two sessions) at the following Grands Prix: Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna (round 7), Spain (round 10). Great Britain (round 12), Hungary (round 13), Mexico City (round 20) and Abu Dhabi (round 24).

Previously. Oliver has previously driven for Haas in two free practice sessions, making his debut in a Formula 1 weekend at last year’s Mexico City Grand Prix, followed by Abu Dhabi, at the wheel of the Ferrari-powered VF-23.

Pleased. “I’m really happy to be part of the Haas F1 Team for the upcoming season,” said Bearman. “It was a great experience last year working with everyone at the team and I’m looking forward to building on that this year. There are several events I’ll be doing FP1s at – alongside the reserve duties, which is exciting. I’m grateful to Haas F1 Team and Scuderia Ferrari for their faith and for supporting me.”