Maya Weug joins F1 Academy with Prema Racing

Maya Weug is set to take to the track for the second season of the F1 Academy championship with the Prema Racing team. The 19 year old, born in Spain but with Dutch and Belgian nationality, joined the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy in 2021 and last year, she performed well in the European Formula Regional championship.

Precocious. Maya started racing at the age of seven, with karting success leading to her making her single-seater debut after winning the “Girls on Track – Rising Stars” programme, run by the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission in conjunction with the Maranello marque’s young driver programme, which she then joined.



Excited. “I’m really excited to start racing this season,” said Maya. “I’m sure that working with the highly regarded Prema team will be an interesting experience. It’s a great honour for me to continue to represent Ferrari this year, especially on such an interesting platform like the F1 Academy. Now, I’m preparing hard with the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy and Prema, with the aim of being a frontrunner this season.”

