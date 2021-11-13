The second edition of the FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars programme has just ended at Fiorano. The initiative, promoted by the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, along with the FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy) and Iron Dames, aims to promote women in motor sport and support the most promising young girls in between the ages of 12 and 16, as they aim for a career as professional racers.

Busy day. The four girls, 14 year old Russian Victoria Blokhina, Clarissa Dervic and Laura Camps Torras, both from Spain and 15 and 16 years old respectively and the 16 year old Brazilian Julia Ayoub, were chosen by the FIA to come to Maranello after coming through various selection stages, during which they were assessed for their physical ability, mental aptitude and the ability to take decisions under pressure and their suitability for the high pressure life of a sportsperson both on and off the track. The past two days were spent at Fiorano at the wheel of a Formula 4 car fitted with the same Pirelli tyres as used in the Italian championship.



Assessment. With the camp now over, the girls have left Maranello and await feedback from the FDA. Over the coming days, the engineers will meet to analyse all the data acquired on and off the track to assess how the four girls performed, before deciding on the possibility of one of them joining the programme.

