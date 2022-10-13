This weekend, the Barcelona circuit hosts the penultimate round of the European Formula Regional championship. It’s Dino’s first match point for the title.

Dino Beganovic is about to tackle a busy end to the season, starting this weekend at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, with the penultimate round of this year’s championship, the final one coming just one week later at Mugello. The FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy) driver comes to Spain with a substantial 54-point lead in the standings.

Same approach. Dino will not be changing his approach this weekend, determined to increase his tally of wins and podium finishes. “I can’t wait to get out on track in Barcelona, as well as the following week in Mugello,” he revealed. “Obviously, the main aim is to win the title, but I don’t want to change anything in terms of how I approach the races. I consider these last two rounds as something of a mini autumn championship, with the aim of winning this mini tournament as well.”

Challenging track. The Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit is a very technical track, generally used for pre-season testing and it require a perfect set-up to get the most out of the car. “At this track, there are always some unknowns,” explained Dino. “But we know we have the potential to come out on top. If we manage to set up the car correctly right from qualifying, I think we have all we need to aim for the win.”

Programme. The Barcelona event gets underway with two free practice session on Friday, then on Saturday it’s time for Race 1 qualifying at 9. The first race starts at 13.05 and the programme is repeated on Sunday with qualifying at 9.40 and Race 2 at 16.25.