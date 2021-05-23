F.Regional. Tough Monaco weekend for Beganovic

The Ferrari Driver Academy student had a tricky weekend in Monte Carlo due to unforeseen circumstances and bad luck.

The third round of the Formula Regional European Championship ended today in Monaco. Dino Beganovic was experiencing a street circuit for the very first time and a bit of bad luck meant that the final outcome was not the best. The 17 year old Swedish finished the first race in 17th place and retired after just a few hundred metres in the second one.

Challenging start. Beganovic’s weekend got off to a difficult start as he went off the track in free practice after just ten laps around halfway through the session, thus not getting much time to learn the track. He had a trouble-free qualifying, gradually going quicker, ending up 11th fastest, thus starting both races from the eleventh row of the grid as the cars were split into two groups for qualifying.

Race-1. The first race took place on Saturday morning. The track had been wet for the earlier Formula 2 race and was gradually drying out during the morning, so that the Formula Regional drivers could start on slick tyres. Beganovic maintained 21st place at the start, tucking in behind Benavides, staying in that position until the final 10 minutes when the Safety Car came out. At the restart, Dino was 19th, picking up a place when series leader Saucy made a mistake, taking the chequered flag in 17th position.

Race-2. On Sunday Beganovic’s goal was to go the distance and try and get into the top-10, but unfortunately his race was over almost before it began. On the run up to Casino Square there was a collision between two cars that blocked the track completely for all those behind, including Dino. Cars concertinaed into one another and several of them, including that of the blameless Beganovic were too badly damaged to continue.

No stop. There is now just a very short break before the next Formula Regional round, as the action resumes at the Paul Ricard circuit this coming Friday.