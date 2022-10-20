The 2022 Formula Regional championship comes to an end this weekend at Mugello. Dino Beganovic has his sights set on the title, saying, “I could not be any more ready.”

The final round of the 2022 European Formula Regional championship takes place this weekend at the Mugello circuit. Dino Beganovic arrives at the Tuscany track leading the series on 255 points, 38 more than second placed Gabriele Mini. The track is a favourite of the FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy) driver who secured his first podium in the category here last year. “I could not be more ready,” Dino stated. “I feel very confident and last year, Mugello was a track where me and the team performed at our absolute best. It’s very nice that such a long and tough season is ending here and it will be particularly good as so many of friends of the Prema team and the FDA family will be in the crowd. As for myself I have just one goal in mind, winning the title. It’s going to be a fun weekend I can’t wait to get on track.”

Always in the lead. Beganovic has topped the classification since the first race of the season, with a total of four wins, five second places and two third. This year, race after race, the 18-year-old Swede demonstrated that he has made real progress, which is why he has always been in the running to take the title. Four drivers are mathematically still in with a chance but Dino is in the best position of all.

Programme. The action at Mugello gets underway on Saturday with qualifying to decide the grid for Race-1. There will be over 40 cars on track, split into groups A and B with separate sessions at 9 and 9.15. The first race is also on Saturday at 14.10. The programme is repeated on Sunday with qualifying at 9 and Race-2 at 14.45.