F.Regional: Beganovic looking to progress

The Swedish Ferrari Driver Academy student is looking to build on a solid performance in the opening round in Imola, when the series continues this weekend in Barcelona.

The Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit is set to host the second round of the European Formula Regional Championship this weekend. The opening round in Imola showed that the series is in good shape, with a grid featuring no fewer than 33 drivers; a mix of experience and potential. In this competitive environment, Dino Beganovic did very well and was one of the quickest rookies in both qualifying sessions, before finishing just off the podium in fourth place in the first race.



Well known track. “I’m confident for Barcelona,” reckoned Beganovic. “Breaking the ice last weekend in Imola was positive, especially as it showed that we are in a group that can aim for good results. I will tackle this coming weekend building on the Imola experience and working on those areas that need improving. There are no unknowns when it comes to the track, as it was one of the venues for pre-season testing, so I’m ready to jump in the car and give it my best shot.”

Less track time. In Barcelona, Formula Regional is a support race to the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix and there will only be one free practice session, unlike Imola where there were two. “It will be a bit trickier,” explained Dino. “But the team has a lot of experience and we have come very well prepared. There aren’t many places to overtake at this circuit, so qualifying will be very important. We will have to give it our all to ensure we have a good starting position.”

Programme. The weekend begins with plenty of track action, featuring one free practice and two qualifying sessions on Friday. Then on Saturday, Race 1 gets underway at 13.30, with the second one starting at 10.50 on Sunday.