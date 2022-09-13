With a second and a fourth place, the Ferrari Driver Academy’s Dino Beganovic has extended his lead in the championship, with two rounds remaining.

Dino Beganovic delivered a solid performance at the Spielbergcircuit, finishing fourth in the first race of the Austrian weekend and then went on to claim therunner-up spot in the second one. The 18 year old Swede is now on 253 points, extending his leadin the championship, putting him 54 points ahead of second placed Gabriele Mini. It means that Dino could actually clinch the title at the next round in Barcelona in mid-October.

Satisfaction. “It was nice to be back on track after the long summer break,” commented Beganovic. “We managed to score plenty of points which is important at this point in the season and personally, I was particularly happy with how Race 2 went. There were some difficult conditions over the weekend, but we managed them perfectly. Now we just have to concentrate and prepare for the final rush. Barcelona and Mugello await us, two track I know and like a lot. Personally, I can’t wait for the final round at the Tuscan circuit.”

Tricky. Race 1 was tricky from a strategy point of view, as it rained hard from just a few minutes before the start. It was decided the race would start behind the Safety Car and Dino was fifth on the grid. However, the track was so slippery that the race was red flagged and everyone restarted on rain tyres when conditions improved. The track gradually dried in a few sections and some drivers opted to switch to slicks, but Beganovic stayed out on track, which helped him gain a place to finish fourth. The second race was much more straightforward. Starting from second behind poleman Hadrien David, Dino maintained second place all the way to the chequered flag at the end of the 20 laps.