Formula Regional Asia: Dino and Arthur aiming for another strong showing

It’s already time for Leclerc and Beganovic to go racing again, one week on from a good performance in round 2. Qualifying better is one goal.

The Formula Regional Asia series continues its tight schedule, with the third of five rounds taking place, as did the previous one, at the Dubai Autodrome. Arthur Leclerc and Dino Beganovic both did well in the two previous rounds and Leclerc currently leads the series on 73 points. Last weekend, Beganovic made it an FDA one-two, finishing one of the races in second place, behind his Ferrari Driver Academy team-mate.



Great training. The series, with a high class field of 26 drivers, is a chance to get some good results, but it is also the ideal preparation for the long season that Beganovic and Leclerc have ahead of them in European Formula Regional and Formula 3 respectively.



Targeting qualifying. “We are working hard with Dino and Arthur and in the two rounds so far, they have raced well, but there’s still something lacking in qualifying,” commented the head of the FDA, Marco Matassa. “In all the races, they have fought their way up the order, showing that their race pace is stronger than over a single lap. So that is what we are working on at the moment. With this series having five rounds on five consecutive weekends, one gets the chance to immediately see how well we are working and I think we are making the most of this opportunity.”



Programme. The action in Dubai starts on Friday with two free practice sessions, followed on Saturday by two qualifying sessions at 13.10 and 13.35 local (10.10 and 10.35 CET). The first race starts at 16.40 (13.40 CET) while on Sunday, races 2 and 3 get underway at 10.35 local (7.35 CET), and 15.25 local (12.25 CET).

