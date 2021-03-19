Formula Regional: 128 laps for Beganovic at Imola

The first pre-season test session for the 2021 Formula Regional championship recently took place at Imola. 32 drivers were on track for the two days, confirming the popularity of this category that has undergone a significant technical revamp. Representing the Ferrari Driver Academy was Dino Beganovic, who steps up to this category having finished fourth in last year’s Italian Formula 4 series.

Challenge. For the 17 year old Swede, 2021 will be his second year racing single-seaters and he faces quite a challenge, going up against more experienced drivers. It is an important step in his education, but getting good results will not be a foregone conclusion.

Results. Dino got on very well with the new Tatuus car, completing a total of 128 laps of the Imola track, making no mistakes in tricky conditions, as the temperature never got above 10 degrees. His programme included race simulations and general set-up work on the car and his Prema team were pleased with the feedback Beganovic provided. On the morning of the last day, he also did a qualifying simulation on new tyres, ending up second fastest in that session, in a time of 1’38”094, which was the fourth fastest time of all over the two days.

Test. Next up on the Formula Regional testing schedule are two days at the Barcelona circuit, on 25 and 26 March, after which come two more days at Le Castellet on 30 and 31 March. The championship gets underway at Imola on 18 April, on the same card as the Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna Formula 1 Grand Prix.