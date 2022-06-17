The Italian Formula 4 series reaches its third round this weekend, racing at Spa-Francorchamps, with Rafael Camara all set to defend his lead.

The Italian Formula 4 series swings into action at one of the most exciting venues on the calendar, the historic Spa-Francorchamps circuit. At 7 kilometres in length and with 19 corners, it is a real challenge. A trio of Ferrari Driver Academy students are in Belgium, having previously raced there back in April, in the opening round of the German ADAC series.



More experience. Rafael Camara, James Wharton and Maya Weug will be able to count on all the experience gained through plenty of track activity over the past few weeks. Camara comes to Belgium leading the series, courtesy of two wins, two second places, having displayed enough consistency to score in all six races to date. Wharton made it to the podium finishing third in the second races at Imola and Misano, while Weug’s last outing was very positive, as she was consistently in the top ten.

“Rafael is progressing well, getting good results especially in the races, which has resulted him in leading the championship,” explained the head of the FDA, Marco Matassa. “We should not forget that this is a driver in just his first season of single-seater racing, so there is plenty of room for improvement. Wharton is also taking his first steps on from karting and every weekend is an important opportunity to get more miles under his belt. Maya just had her best ever single-seater weekend and we are pleased with the major step forward she has made since last year.”



Programme. The Spa-Francorchamps weekend gets underway on with qualifying on Saturday at 9.50 CET, with Race 1 starting at 14. As usual, Sunday sees Race 2 start at 9.40 with the third and final contest getting underway at 17.25

