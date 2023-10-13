This weekend, James Wharton, Tuukka Taponen and Aurelia Nobels tackle the final round of the Italian championship.

Vallelunga hosts the final Formula 4 round of the Italian championship and the Ferrari Driver Academy trio will be aiming for the podium and a strong finish in the standings. “There have been plenty of highs and lows this season,” explained the head of the FDA, Marco Matassa. “In Vallelunga, Wharton should be all set for a strong finish and Taponen can also aim high after the disappointment of the previous round in Mugello and other incidents which have determined his position in the classification. If he can have a clean weekend, then I believe he can score plenty of points.”

James. At the previous round in Mugello, Wharton did well to finish third in one race, showing he has the potential to also find himself on the podium in Vallelunga. The 17 year old Australian is currently fourth in the championship on 177.5 points, and although it is mathematically possible, moving up to third looks difficult as he is 62.5 points adrift of third placed Ugo Ogochukwu.

Tuukka. Tuukka is right behind his FDA colleague in fifth place on 145 points. In Mugello, the 16 year old Finn had good pace, but paid a high price for stalling at the start of Race 1, when he had lined up on the front row. Now he has the chance to make up for that and end his very first single-seater season in fine style. Aurelia Nobels will also be looking to make the most of everything she has learned during the course of this year. The 16 year old Brazilian will be aiming for a top ten finish, having come close several times this season.

Programme

Friday

16h10 & 16h35: two 20-minute qualifying sessions

Saturday

11h00: Race 1

16h45: Race 2

Sunday

11h00: Race 3