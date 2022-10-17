Formula 4: Camara wins rookie crown in ADAC series

Rafael Camara won the rookie category in the German series and is third overall in the championship. James Wharton secured a podium finish.



The ADAC Formula 4 season ended at the Nürburgring this weekend and Rafael Camara did well, taking two pole positions, finishing second in Race 1 and third in Race 3. The points accrued were enough for the Brazilian Ferrari Driver Academy driver to finish third in the championship and best rookie of 2022, even though he only took part in 12 of the 18 races. “I am very happy to take home the rookie trophy,” commented Rafael. “It was a weekend of highs and lows, with pole position confirming that I was very quick, but it’s a shame I made a mistake in the second race. In the third one, I did well to come through the field and I’m happy I picked up enough points to win the rookie category and to be third overall in the championship.”

James. James Wharton also left the Nürburgring with a trophy. The 16 year old Australian finished third in the opening race, going on to take a fourth and a fifth in the other two. He ends the year fifth in the ADAC series and third best rookie. “It was a bitter-sweet final,” commented James. “I’m pleased with the podium in Race 1, but in the second race, I made a mistake which cost me a strong finish. Now I can’t wait to be back on track next weekend at Mugello in the Italian championship.”

Race-1. For the opening race of the Nürburgring weekend, Camara started from pole and Wharton from third on the grid. With cloudy skies and a damp track, everyone started on rain tyres. Rafael got away well and pulled out a lead on the rest of the field led by Andrea Kimi Antonelli. A period behind the Safety Car wiped out the Brazilian’s advantage and after the restart, an exciting duel developed between Rafael and Antonelli, the latter getting the upper hand in closing stages. Wharton also made it to the podium, fending off Taylor Barnard to take third place.

Race-2. Camara was again on pole, having been fastest in the second qualifying session by no less than six tenths of a second. The race started in heavy rain and Rafael dropped a place to run second going into the first corner, half spinning going into turn 2, damaging his front suspension after hitting another car. Rafael pitted and rejoined two laps down to take the chequered flag in tenth place. Having started fifth, Wharton got away very well to be second at the end of the opening lap. However, the Australian’s race was then spoilt when he went off track, dropping him down to eighth, but he fought back to finish fifth.

Race-3. The last race at the Nurburgring to end the 2022 season saw Camara start from tenth. The Brazilian had a strong pace from the off, making up places with each passing lap, eventually finishing third, picking up enough points to claim the rookie crown. Wharton also had a good race, finishing just over a second behind Camara in fourth place, despite damaging his front wing in a collision.