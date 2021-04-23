Formula 3: Leclerc ready for debut

The Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit hosted the final two days of 2021 pre-season testing. The 20 year old Monegasque FDA driver performed well in the run up to his debut in the category.

Yesterday, the second and last pre-season test for the FIA Formula 3 championship ended at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit. Taking part in the two day session were 30 drivers all keen to fine tune their preparation for racing.

Almost 800 km. Arthur Leclerc is the only Ferrari Driver Academy student racing in the category this year and he got through the planned programme with the Prema team. He gained valuable experience ahead of the first round, which takes place in a fortnight at the same track. Over the two days, Leclerc completed 169 laps (equivalent to 790 kilometres), without any mistakes. On Wednesday morning, the first session was affected by steady rain, but the track was dry in the afternoon so that slicks were fitted on which Arthur set his best time of 1’32”947. In yesterday morning’s third session, despite traffic affecting many drivers, Leclerc got his time down to 1’32”545, around nine tenths off the quickest time.

Long run. In the afternoon, Leclerc successfully completed a race simulation and his pace was cause for optimism for his season debut. The teams will all be back in Barcelona in a few days for the eagerly anticipated start of the season, which features a new format consisting of three races at each of the seven rounds.