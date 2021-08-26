Formula 3: Leclerc in pursuit of the podium

With the summer break over, the Formula 3 championship resumes this weekend, with the fifth round at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Arthur Leclerc will be aiming for a repeat of the performance that saw him make it to the podium in the previous round in Budapest.

Over the next two weeks, the FIA Formula 3 competitors tackle the busiest part of the season with no fewer than six races in nine days. Following the summer break, Formula 3 is back in action at Spa-Francorchamps, one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year for drivers and race fans alike. The 7.004 kilometre track includes all types of corner, with very fast sections and other more technical parts, making it truly unique. Arthur Leclerc last raced here in 2018 in the French Formula 4 series, finishing third on his debut.

Solid start. “We come to Spa with a solid base established in the first half of the season,” commented the head of the Ferrari Driver Academy, Marco Matassa. “In the first part, Arthur worked very well, making significant progress race by race, picking up some first class results. His progress was noteworthy, especially in terms of how he managed qualifying and also his overtaking in the races, but of course other challenges await. In preparation for the Belgian weekend, we have factored in the possibility of having practice sessions or races in the wet and with that in mind, what we learned from the third race in Budapest, run in the rain, will prove very useful. New challenges, but Arthur is ready for them.”

Situation. After the first four weekends of the seven round calendar this year, Leclerc is eighth in the championship and second-placed rookie in a series where experience counts for a lot. Arthur’s first Formula 3 win came at Paul Ricard in the second round of the season and in Hungary, he started from pole position and came second.

Programme. The action at Spa-Francorchamps gets underway at 10.05 on Friday with free practice, followed by qualifying at 13.55. Saturday’s timetable features the first two races, starting at 10.05 and 17.55, while the final race of the Belgian weekend is on Sunday at 10.40.



