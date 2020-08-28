Formula 3: Fittipaldi’s first time at Spa

When the lights go green at the end of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, the FIA Formula 3 series will be starting the final part of its 2020 season. After two triple headers from Austria to Spain, this weekend sees the first of another three rounds ending in Mugello, that mark the end of the championship.

Debut. It is a critical time for the young drivers as it will be important for them to try and get the best results possible as this will impact their future plans. Enzo Fittipaldi also has to contend with another factor as well as the usual race weekend programme, as it is the 19 year old Brazilian’s first ever time at the Belgian track.



Aiming for the top-10. It won’t be easy for the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) student driving for HWA Racelab, as he must get to grips with one of the most technically demanding tracks in just 45 minutes of free practice. But it will be a good experience. “Enzo has made significant progress in terms of race pace,” said Marco Matassa, head of the FDA technical department. “However at Spa, it won’t be easy for Enzo to learn the track in a very short time, but I think he’s not lacking in determination and the team is giving him first rate support.”



Programme. There’s a strong chance of heavy rain in the area this weekend. Qualifying is at 14.05 with Race-1 on Saturday at 10.25. The weekend ends with Race-2, starting at 9.45 on Sunday.

