Formula 2: Bearman in the points at Silverstone

Maranello, 10 July 2024 –Oliver Bearman’s home round didn’t live up to expectations. With plenty of experience at Silverstone and a win in the previous round at Spielberg all the signs seemed to point to a strong weekend in prospect. Unfortunately, an engine problem in the Sprint race and a less than optimal set-up for the Feature Race meant a seventh place was the best he could do. He picked up six points which means he is still 13th in the championship.

Qualifying. As always at Silverstone, qualifying was very closely contested. Bearman ended up a competitive sixth, but the Englishman was slightly disappointed as it could have been better.

Sprint Race. There was a rolling start because of heavy rain and Bearman damaged a front wing endplate in a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto which dropped the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy student three places. On lap 13, he went off at Copse before having to retire at the side of the track three laps from the end because of an engine problem.

Feature Race. Bearman got a perfect start which meant he was second going into the first corner. After two laps behind the Safety Car, the race resumed at the end of lap 6, just before the pit stop window for those who had started on the soft tyres. Bearman pitted on lap 8 having lost a place to Isaack Hadjar and he rejoined fifth because of an overcut from Jack Crawford and Zane Maloney. Oliver’s pace on the hard tyre did not match that of his rivals, making for a difficult final third of the race, during which he dropped a further two places, taking the chequered flag in seventh place.