Formula 2. Shwartzman increases his points haul at Silverstone

After winning Race-1 yesterday, the Russian Ferrari Driver Academy student finished the Feature Race in fifth place. Armstrong attacked all the way to cross the line in 12th position.

The fourth round of the Formula 2 championship ended today with the Feature Race at Silverstone. Robert Shwartzman started from seventh on the grid and finished fifth to increase his points tally from the weekend, following yesterday’s win to 25, moving up to third place in what is still a very closely contested championship.

Early tyre stop. Shwartzman made up one place off the line and then moved up to fifth by making the decision himself to pit early to change tyres on lap 6. Marcus Armstrong also came in on that lap, having started from 14th. However, when the New Zealander went back out on track, he was unable to make use of the extra pace from the new tyres because of traffic, eventually taking the chequered flag in 12th place.

Next stop Monza. Following on from Silverstone, the Formula 2 championship will be back on track for round 5, from 10 to 12 September, at Monza.