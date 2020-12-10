Formula 2: Shwartzman and Armstrong get a taste of 2021

Three days of Formula 2 testing have just come to an end on the traditional layout at Bahrain’s Sakhir circuit, the track that previously hosted the only pre-season F2 tests back in March.

Three drivers. The three days not only rounded off a season just ended on the same track last weekend, it was also a first taste of 2021, with many team-driver combinations that will be racing next year. The Ferrari Driver Academy was represented by Robert Shwartzman (Prema,) Marcus Armstrong (DAMS) and, on the first day only, Callum Ilott, on track with the Charouz team.

Day 1. The first day was run without a break and Shwartzman was fourth (1’42”253), with Ilott sixth (1’42”450) and Armstrong 14th (1’43”018.) All the teams worked to their own programme and the test was a chance for all of them to calmly try approaches to set-up they had not tried over the race weekend.

Day 2. Armstrong was seventh in the first session in 1’42”961 while Schwartzman focussed on aero testing and did not do any complete laps. In the final part of the day Robert was second (1’41”686,) with Armstrong fifth in 1’42”281.

Day 3. The third and final day saw Marcus tackling aero tests in the morning, while Shwartzman continued with set-up work. In the afternoon, they both did a qualifying simulation, which ended with Armstrong third fastest (1’42”827) and Shwartzman fourth (1’43”268.) Over the three days, Robert did 175 laps with Marcus on 189.

A break and Formula 1. Formula 2 track action is now over for the year, a season that was very successful for the Ferrari Driver Academy. Mick Schumacher won the F2 title, with Callum Ilott second and apart from that, the FDA drivers took 9 wins, 24 podiums and 5 pole positions. It is a fair reflection of all the hard work from the FDA itself, the teams and the drivers. Tomorrow, Mick is making his Free Practice 1 debut for the Haas Team, for whom he races next year, in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and will then drive for them in the Young Driver Test at Yas Marina on 15 December. He will be joined on that day by Callum who drives for Alfa Romeo and Robert, driving for Scuderia Ferrari.